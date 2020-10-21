Hoda's new book "This Just Speaks to Me" seeks out the positive

SEATTLE — We could all use a little positivity and inspiration right about now, right?!? Hoda Kotb's 2nd book of inspirational quotes and anecdotes, This Just Speaks to Me: Words to Live By Every Day , has arrived just when we need it.

ABOUT THE BOOK: Hoda is back, with 365 new quotes and stories to share with her beloved readers. In This Just Speaks to Me: Words to Live By Every Day, she writes about the people and moments that have enriched her life, discussing everything from motherhood and friendship to love and loss. The book also celebrates the countless acts of kindness that unfolded during these uniquely challenging times. Told with the same warmth, humor, and generosity that infused I Really Needed This Today, This Just Speaks to Me promises to be the next great companion book, each day elevated by Hoda’s sparkle at a time when we may need it the most.