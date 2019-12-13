KING5.com would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Fire forces evacuation of 90 apartments in Kent
LOCAL
Updated:
10 minutes ago
Some western Washington ski areas plan to open this weekend
LOCAL
Updated:
28 minutes ago
Mount Vernon police search for owners of recovered stolen packages
LOCAL
Updated:
58 minutes ago
Full Tilt Ice Cream closing Capitol Hill store amid high rent prices
LOCAL
More than 70 stolen packages found in Skagit county
LOCAL
Fire displaces multiple residents at Kent apartment complex
LOCAL
Seattle police dog catches porch pirate in Queen Anne
LOCAL
House Judiciary Committee approves two articles of impeachment
NATION-WORLD
Whidbey Island mom talks about deadly crash
LOCAL
Burien Community Center Annex to close
LOCAL
Local
Play
Fire forces evacuation of 90 apartments in Kent
One person was injured jumping from a third-balcony, according to fire officials.
LOCAL
Updated:
10 minutes ago
Play
Some western Washington ski areas plan to open this weekend
The snow that's been falling in the mountains this week has allowed for some local ski areas to open the slopes!
LOCAL
Updated:
28 minutes ago
Play
Mount Vernon police search for owners of recovered stolen packages
Police say a man stole more than 70 packages off porches in Skagit County. Now, police are trying to get the packages back home.
LOCAL
Updated:
58 minutes ago
Photos: Apple sleuths hunt Northwest for varieties believed extinct
LOCAL
Photos: A look inside the Seattle International Auto Show
LOCAL
PHOTOS: Seattle Sounders championship parade and rally
SOUNDERS-FC
PHOTOS: Seattle celebrates Sounders 2019 MLS championship
SOUNDERS-FC
Upgrades planned for Seattle waterfront
SEATTLE
25 things we love about fall
EVENING
Video: Fishermen rescue eagle from octopus near Vancouver Island
ANIMALS
Port Angeles couple welcomes baby in surprise delivery on side of the road
COMMUNITY
Gold coin donated to Kitsap County Salvation Army red kettle
LOCAL
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, producer Dany Garcia invest in Portland-based Salt & Straw
ENTERTAINMENT
Winterfest train, village usher in holiday season at Seattle Center
TAKE-5
There are more than 30 items on In-N-Out's secret menu. Here's what you should try
BUSINESS
Jobs
