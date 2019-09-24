SEATTLE — Unusually cold weather is expected to continue in western Washington.

Low temperatures will plummet back into the upper 30s to low 40s across the region Monday night.

The South Sound and Southwest Interior, including Olympia, Puyallup, and Chehalis, are expected to see some of the colder overnight temperatures. A Frost Advisory has been issued for those areas from midnight to 8 a.m. Tuesday.

What's happening is an unusually strong low pressure system is slipping overhead, pulling in some of the coldest temperatures we've seen so far this season.

We should see a good deal of sunshine through the first half of the workweek. Temperatures, however, will stay cooler than average, only reaching the lower 60s.

Our next chance to see rain is late Wednesday into Thursday.

Stevens Pass received 6 inches of snow Friday night, according to the ski resort.

Timelapse footage posted by the NWS Spokane shows the snowfall on Stevens Pass:

The Mount Baker Ski Area said Heather Meadows also received their first snow of the season on Friday.

With cold temperatures moving into our area, fire departments reminded everyone that heating equipment is a leading cause of home fire deaths.

Keep anything that can burn like curtains and furniture at least three feet away from heating equipment. Space heaters should be plugged directly into a wall outlet, not an extension cord.

Never plug more than one heating appliance into an outlet at a time, and never use your oven to heat your home.

