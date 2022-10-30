Timeline: Heavy rain and gusty winds forecasted in western Washington

A potent weather-maker brings areas of heavy rain and strong winds to western Washington. Here's what to expect and when.

SEATTLE — After a dry Saturday with plenty of sun breaks, the next weather-maker is already bringing rain and gusty winds to western Washington.

This rain will stick around throughout Sunday and into Halloween Monday, impacting the morning commute with the wind sticking around through Sunday evening.

Most of western Washington will see rain by lunchtime Sunday. The exception is parts of Central Puget Sound where rain shadowing from the Olympics will help keep parts of Snohomish and King counties dry initially, including Everett and Seattle.

The impacts of the rain shadow lessen by early Sunday afternoon with rain filling in across Snohomish and King counties. Rain is also expected to continue across all of western Washington. Pockets of moderate to heavy rain are possible for the Olympic Peninsula and the Central and Northern Washington Cascades.

The rain will stick around through the evening and overnight hours for western Washington with a gradual decrease in coverage and intensity late Sunday from northwest to southeast beginning for the northern half of the Olympic Peninsula and Interior Northwest.

Rain fills back in for all of Puget Sound Monday morning for the commute but a big drying trend is expected Monday afternoon outside of the convergence zone areas of Snohomish and King counties.

The latest guidance suggests Halloween evening should be dry for most areas as the kiddos are hitting the sidewalks to go get the yummy candy.

Rain: How much will fall and a look at the flood risk

The culprit for the wet, windy weather is a deep trough that has established itself over the Northeastern Pacific with a strong area of low pressure in the Gulf of Alaska, pushing a cold front toward western Washington.

This system is a big feed of subtropical moisture streaming into western Washington from the Pacific Ocean, also known as an atmospheric river. This feed of moisture, or atmospheric river, will increase the rainfall rates Sunday and Monday.

Areas of moderate to heavy rain are possible at times leading to heft rainfall accumulations, favoring the Olympic Peninsula, Interior Northwest, and Central and Northern Washington Cascades. This is where a widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain will fall. Central and South Puget Sound can expect around 0.50 to 0.75 inches.

While the flood risk does remain low, there is a low-end flood risk near recent burn scars. This is particularly true in the Cascades where heavy rain could lead to flash flooding and debris flows. While the risk is low, this will continue to be closely monitored.

There is also a low-end flood risk near rivers and streams on the Olympic Peninsula, poor draining areas, and in urban environments with large amounts of concrete.

There are currently no active flood alerts in the KING 5 viewing area.

Wind: Wind Advisory and wind gust forecast

Strong, gusty winds are ongoing and expected to stick around into Sunday afternoon and evening.

The strongest winds can be expected from Everett north with favored areas closest to the water. This is where there's a Wind Advisory in effect until Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Winds in and near the advisory are expected to gust upwards of 40 mph with sustained winds around 20 mph. This could create difficult travel on east-west roadways and potentially lead to isolated power outages.

It should be noted that areas outside of the Wind Advisory, including Seattle, Tacoma, and Olympia, could see strong wind gusts Sunday too.

Gusty winds stick around into Sunday evening before a decrease in winds begins Sunday night into Monday.

Widespread power outages and tree damage are not expected in the KING 5 viewing area and winds this strong are not unusual for this time of the year.