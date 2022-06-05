People take to social media after possible tornado caused damage near Spokane

Storms Friday afternoon produced severe weather and possible tornadoes that caused damage near Spokane.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Isolated thunderstorms Friday afternoon caused a few reports of severe weather in eastern Washington, northeastern Oregon, and northern Idaho.

A couple of stronger storms, one near Spokane and one south of Walla Walla in Oregon, had rotation. Reports from the public and on social media show these two stronger storms possibly produced weak tornadoes.

Videos and photos on social media showed the swirling winds with the possible tornado and damage near Spokane.

The damage will need to be surveyed by the National Weather Service to determine if the damage was caused by a tornado or damaging winds. At that point, the National Weather Service can also assign the tornado a rating.

The Spokane National Weather Service said it appears there was a tornado Friday in Spokane County.

This video shared by Brian Stern on Twitter shows what appears to be a funnel or possible tornado near Spokane Friday evening.

That same storm cell produced the damage.

Sherene Bernard shared pictures on Twitter of two trailers that were tossed by the possible tornado along with several uprooted trees.

What was believed to be a tornado just knocked over 2 travel trailers and uprooted several trees in Spokane, Washington. #ClimateCrisis #ClimateActionNow #GlobalWarming pic.twitter.com/lLFmB0KqX2 — Sherene Bernard (@ShereneBernard) May 7, 2022