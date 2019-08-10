SEATTLE — Showers and isolated thunderstorms brought heavy rain and hail to parts of western Washington Tuesday afternoon.

Viewers in Bellevue, Issaquah, and Kitsap County all reported seeing hail.

Meanwhile, the mountains got snow. The snow level dropped to about 3,000 feet in the Cascades on Tuesday. Snoqualmie Pass is expected to get 2-3 inches of snow though 4 p.m. and another 0.5-1.5 inches later Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Traction tires are required at Stevens Pass and advised on White Pass, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Later this week western Washington will be hit with low temperatures in the mid-30s.

A system will bring a cooling trend through midweek with afternoon highs only reaching into the mid-50s Tuesday and Wednesday.

The low temperatures will increase slightly as we get into the weekend.

Mountain areas like Stevens Pass, Paradise and Snoqualmie Pass will see temperatures in the mid-20s on Wednesday and Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

