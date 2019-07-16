After Friday's 4.6 magnitude earthquake, disaster preparedness is on the top of minds.

King County's Office of Emergency Management is hosting a series of disaster skills training workshops, where citizens can gain some critical skills to use in case of a major disaster.

The workshops are not new, but they continue to be of interest, especially after a weather event or even a small earthquake.

"We saw it in February with the snow event, we're going to see it again now, registration uptick and it is a reminder that we do live in this area that can be prone to natural hazards," said Sophia Lopez the Emergency Management Program Manager.

Lopez teaches the free training workshops all over the area.

She says it's important that everyone be prepared to be self-sufficient for days or weeks at a time after a disaster.

Tuesday's workshop is at the Muckleshoot Library in Auburn at 6:30 p.m.