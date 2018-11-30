ANCHORAGE, Alaska — There are no reports of deaths or serious injuries after a powerful 7.0 earthquake rocked Anchorage, Alaska's largest city. The quake shook and damaged structures and roadways across the city, and shaking was felt as far away as Fairbanks, which is 350 miles away.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake Friday morning was centered about 7 miles north of Anchorage. It struck at 8:29 a.m. local time, which is an hour behind Seattle.

The National Tsunami Warning Center canceled a tsunami warning issued for coastal zones of southern Alaska. There is no tsunami danger for Washington and Oregon.

As of Friday at 11 a.m. there have been nine aftershocks near the original quake, the largest of which was a magnitude 5.7.

(Map: USGS)

Four airports in Adak, the Elmendorf Air Force Base, the Bryant Army Airfield Heliport, and Merrill Field Airport in Anchorage have closed. There is no estimated time for reopening. Alaska Airlines also says it is suspending all operations in Anchorage until at least 12:30 p.m.

The Alaska Railroad has suspended all operations amid "severe" damage at their Anchorage Operations Center and unknown track conditions throughout the state.

External Affairs Manager Tim Sullivan says the operations center lost power and is experiencing flooding following the quake Friday that rocked Anchorage and surrounding areas.

He says: "It's tough to run trains when you have no dispatch."

An Associated Press reporter working in downtown Anchorage saw cracks in a 2-story building after the quake. People went back inside buildings after the earthquake but a smaller aftershock a short time later sent them running back into the streets again.

Anchorage lawyer Justin Capp says he was getting ready for work when he felt the shaking start.

He grabbed on to the doorframe in the hallway and the door slammed into his hands, scraping his fingers and hand.

Capp says he's lived in Anchorage eight years and that Tuesday's quake was the worst he had experienced.

Another lawyer, Hank Graper, was driving when the quake struck. He first thought his vehicle had a flat tire, then thought it was exploding. He realized it was an earthquake after he saw traffic poles swaying.

Graper called it the most "violent" earthquake he's experience in his 20 years in Anchorage.

Photographs posted to social media sites showed damage that included collapsed ceiling tiles at an Anchorage high school and buckled roadway pavement in places.

Cereal boxes and packages of batteries littered the floor of a grocery store after the earthquake Tuesday morning that rocked buildings in Alaska's largest city, and picture frames and mirrors were knocked from living room walls.

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin's home was apparently impacted by the earthquake, according to a tweet from the former GOP vice presidential candidate.

"Our family is intact - house is not...," Palin tweeted. "I imagine that’s the case for many, many others. So thankful to be safe; praying for our state following the earthquake."

Alaska averages 40,000 earthquakes per year, with more large quakes than the other 49 states combined.Southern Alaska has a high risk of earthquakes due to tectonic plates sliding past each other under the region. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the Pacific plate is sliding northwestward and plunges beneath the North American plate in southern Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands.

On March 27, 1964, Alaska was hit by a magnitude 9.2 earthquake, the strongest recorded in U.S. history, centered about 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Anchorage. The quake, which lasted about 4½ minutes, and the tsunami it triggered claimed about 130 lives.

The USGS originally reported a 6.7 earthquake before reducing it to a 6.6 and then increasing it to a 7.0.

