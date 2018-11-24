SEATTLE — The rain has finally returned to Western Washington — and in record fashion. After a burst of rain, lightning, and thunder around Seattle Tuesday afternoon, the skies cleared to scattered showers and sunbreaks.

Temperatures for Tuesday evening will be in the upper 40s, with winds increasing to the south. In the North Sound, gusts could hit up to 45 mph north of Everett.

Flooding is occurring on the Skokomish, Nooksack, and Skagit rivers. Flooding is possible along the Bogachiel, Stillaguamish, Hoh, Queets, and Dosewallips.

A Flood Watch is in effect through Tuesday evening for portions of Northwest Washington and West-Central Washington, including the following counties: Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Skagit, Whatcom, Snohomish.

RADAR: Interactive radar of Western Washington

Sea-Tac broke its record rainfall for Nov. 26, with 1.42 inches of rain by midnight last night. The old record was 1.34 set in 2009.

Forks more than doubled the existing rain record, with more than 4 inches Monday. Quillayute also had record rainfall with 2.83 inches Monday. The old record was 1.81 inches in 1983.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Hoquiam tied a temperature record Monday, hitting 57 degrees and matching the record set last year, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Craig Herrera.

RELATED: Complete forecast

A few inches of tidal overflow is possible for western Jefferson, Island, Skagit, and Whatcom counties, along with the shores of San Juan Island, according to the National Weather Service.

During Monday's storm, strong winds brought down a tree and branches onto a house in Anacortes. No one was hurt, but the house sustained damaged by trees nearly 100-feet tall.

PSE reported scattered outages across Western Washington, some caused by downed trees and vegetation.

How to contact your power company or report an outage

The storm also helped us climb closer to average November rainfall.

November is known for bringing Washington the most rainfall of any other month, but we haven't seen that this month. Monday's storm helped us jump from 1.81 inches of rainfall at Sea-Tac Airport month-to-date to 3.23 inches overnight.

The average for this month is more than 6.5 inches.

RELATED: Understanding Washington’s rivers and how they relate to you

© 2018 KING