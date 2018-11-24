SEATTLE — A High Wind Warning is in effect through Tuesday at 4 a.m. for the Washington coast and the following locations: Bellingham, Anacortes and Ferndale.

But wind isn't the only issue with this late November storm. The rain has finally returned to Western Washington — and in record fashion.

Forks more than doubled the existing rain record, with nearly 4 inches Monday. Quillayute had record rainfall with 2.83 inches Monday. The old record was 1.81 inches in 1983.

Rain will keep falling through the early Tuesday morning. The moisture is coming from a warm source so overnight lows will remain in the low to mid-40s. But cooler conditions are on the way.

Hoquiam tied a temperature record Monday, hitting 57 degrees and matching the record set last year, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Craig Herrera.

A few inches of tidal overflow is possible for western Jefferson, Island, Skagit, and Whatcom counties, along with the shores of San Juan Island, reports NWS. Coastal flooding is possible from 7 to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says the high winds could bring tree damage and power outages.

The wind already brought down a tree and branches onto a house in Anacortes. No one was hurt, but the house sustained damaged by trees nearly 100-feet tall.

PSE reports scattered outages across Western Washington, some caused by downed trees and vegetation.

Snow levels for the western slopes of the Cascades mainly about 8,000 feet and dropping to 6,000 feet after midnight. The eastern slopes of the Northern Cascade mountain are under a Winter Weather Advisory until Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. with 2 to 6 inches of snow possible above 4,000 feet.

The rain will be heavy at times, especially in the Olympics and North Cascades. The National Weather Service says as much as 4.5 inches of rain could fall on the southwest facing slopes of the Cascades in Skagit and Snohomish counties by 4 a.m.

Areas north of Seattle should expect to see heavy rain as well. Rain will continue through early Tuesday, turning more into scattered showers as the day goes on. Expect isolated thunderstorms along the coast and Puget Sound.

A Flood Warning was issued for the Skagit River near Concrete late Monday.

Flood Warnings are also issued for the Nooksack River at North Cedarville, the Skokomish River near Potlatch, and the South Fork Nooksack River at Saxon Bridge affecting Whatcom County. A flood watch is in place for the following rivers: Bogachiel, Stillaguamish and the Nooksack rivers.

The Skokomish River (near Potlatch), North Fork of the Stillaguamish River (near Arlington), and the Skagit River (near Mount Vernon) will be running very high. Early projections do keep the Stillaguamish and Skagit rivers just below flood stage. The Skokomish is forecasted to have moderate flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

We recently picked up six inches to two feet of snow in the Cascades. The snow level will rise between 6,000 and 7,000 feet between Monday and Tuesday as a new storm moves in. This will help melt some of the new snow that recently has fallen over the passes and will add to runoff to the rivers.

10 PM update: Freezing rain continues for Stevens Pass. Web cam loops showing growing icicles and sagging tree branches. An ice sensor on a weather station south of here (Stampede Pass) shows 0.58" of ice since this morning. Watch for #ice. #Freezingrain #wawx pic.twitter.com/pNTKP3a5vu — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) November 27, 2018

The storm could help us climb closer to average November rainfall.

November is known for bringing Washington the most rainfall of any other month, but that didn’t quite happen this month. So far this month we've only seen 1.81 inches of rainfall at Sea-Tac Airport.

The average for this month is more than 6.5 inches.

