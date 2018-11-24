SEATTLE — A storm is expected to bring wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour to the Washington coast and Northwest Interior with the strongest winds late Monday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

A High Wind Warning is in effect through Tuesday at 4 a.m. for the coast along with San Juan, Whatcom, and Skagit counties.

A few inches of tidal overflow is possible for western Jefferson, Island, Skagit, and Whatcom counties, along with the shores of San Juan Island, reports NWS.

The National Weather Service says the high winds could bring tree damage and power outages.

The rain will be heavy at times tonight, especially in the Olympics and North Cascades. The National Weather Service says as much as 4.5 inches of rain could fall on the southwest facing slopes of the Cascades in Skagit and Snohomish counties by 4 a.m.

Areas north of Seattle should expect to see heavy rain as well. Rain will continue through early Tuesday, turning more into scattered showers as the day goes on. Expect isolated thunderstorms along the coast and Puget Sound.

There is a possibility some rivers draining off the west slopes of the north Cascades will flood.

The Skokomish River (near Potlatch), North Fork of the Stillaguamish River (near Arlington), and the Skagit River (near Mount Vernon) will be running very high. Early projections do keep the Stillaguamish and Skagit rivers just below flood stage. The Skokomish is forecasted to have moderate flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

We recently picked up six inches to two feet of snow in the Cascades. The snow level will rise between 6,000 and 7,000 feet between Monday and Tuesday as a new storm moves in. This will help melt some of the new snow that recently has fallen over the passes and will add to runoff to the rivers.

The storm could help us climb closer to average November rainfall.

November is known for bringing Washington the most rainfall of any other month, but that didn’t quite happen this month. So far this month we've only seen 1.81 inches of rainfall at Sea-Tac Airport.

The average for this month is more than 6.5 inches.

