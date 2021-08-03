Southwest Airlines planning for service out of Bellingham

Plans to fly out of Bellingham International Airport come ahead of the U.S.-Canadian border reopening.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Southwest Airlines is planning service out of Bellingham International Airport ahead of the reopening of the U.S.-Canadian border.

Service in Bellingham is planned for this year, according to the company.

"Southwest service in Bellingham positions us just south of metro Vancouver, British Colombia," a statement from the company reads. "Following the reopening of the Canadian border, we expect a return of the value-minded travelers who already drive to this alternative airport to escape high fares and taxes — and that's very, very typical for Southwest destinations. Southwest provides a great value for them."

Southwest intends to add service in Eugene, Oregon and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

For nearly a year, the U.S.-Canadian border has been closed to non-essential travel.