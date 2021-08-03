Southwest Airlines planning for service out of Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Southwest Airlines is planning service out of Bellingham International Airport ahead of the reopening of the U.S.-Canadian border.
Service in Bellingham is planned for this year, according to the company.
"Southwest service in Bellingham positions us just south of metro Vancouver, British Colombia," a statement from the company reads. "Following the reopening of the Canadian border, we expect a return of the value-minded travelers who already drive to this alternative airport to escape high fares and taxes — and that's very, very typical for Southwest destinations. Southwest provides a great value for them."
Southwest intends to add service in Eugene, Oregon and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
For nearly a year, the U.S.-Canadian border has been closed to non-essential travel.
Non-essential travel restrictions between U.S. land borders with Mexico and Canada will continue through at least March 21.