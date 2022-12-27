Sea-Tac working to reduce backlog of holiday travelers with delayed, canceled flights

While all carriers saw disruptions leading up to Christmas, Southwest led the charge.

SEATTLE — Crowds are clearing at Sea-Tac as airlines work through a holiday backlog.

"We were supposed to be home on the 24th," said Kris Fuller, an airline passenger headed for Montana. "Hopefully if all goes well we'll get out tonight and go back home," said fellow traveler Cindy Brengman.

While all carriers saw disruptions leading up to Christmas, Southwest led the charge. Company leadership pointed to major storms across the country and ongoing staffing issues.

"We're doing everything we can to return to our normal operations. And please also hear that I'm truly sorry," said Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan in a video statement.

Nationwide, the airline has canceled most of its flights over the past two days – this coming post western Washington ice storm. On Tuesday in Seattle, more than 80% of Southwest departures were canceled.

Passengers across the county, scrambled for a ride or a ticket on another airline. Now the federal government is getting involved as lawmakers call for accountability.

"They told me, in their words, that they will go above and beyond their written customer service plan. I'm going to be holding them accountable for doing that." said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Meanwhile, the scramble for flights continues.

"They told me there was no available seats until after New Years and so if you had seen me 20 minutes ago, I was running around the airport crying," said Peri Wallen of Los Angeles.

Wallen booked a flight to LA but forgot to secure a seat for Phoebe – Phoebe the cat. Today is her lucky day as the airline was able to accommodate.