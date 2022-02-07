Holiday air travel rebounds to near pre-pandemic levels

Sea-Tac said passenger numbers for 2022 are forecasted to be down about 10% from 2019, but much higher than 2021.

SEATAC, Wash. — While a few of the busiest-anticipated travel days of Fourth of July weekend are over, travelers should continue to expect crowds Sunday and Monday as airports continue rebounding following the low levels of the pandemic, according to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport .

Sea-Tac forecasts passenger numbers for the full year will be about 10 percent down from 2019 levels. The airport it saw its busiest days since the pandemic during the week of June 20-26, reaching up to 168,000 passengers per day through the airport. This week brought just over 160,000 passengers traveling Thursday and Friday, with 130,000 and 137,000 expected Sunday and Monday.

Ejm Mitchell was one of many passengers traveling during the Fourth of July weekend.