Delta flight from Detroit to Seoul diverts to Sea-Tac after 'medical emergency'

A Delta Airlines flight bound for Seoul from Detroit was forced to land at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport due to a "medical emergency," the Port of Seattle confirmed on Sunday evening.

Delta Flight 159, which took off from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, landed at Sea-Tac for a medical emergency on its way to South Korea on Sunday afternoon. Sea-Tac offers one of the final continental options for addressing an emergency issue before a plane begins crossing over the Pacific Ocean.

The plane landed without incident Sunday, and after refueling, once again will begin its route to Seoul.

The specific cause of the medical emergency was not disclosed.

