3 Washington dive bars worth visiting

July 7 is National Dive Bar Day! Raise a toast to the place where friends gather and memories are made.

SEATTLE — A dive bar is typically a small, unglamorous, old-style bar usually featuring dim lighting, neon beer signs, inexpensive drinks, and local clientele from all walks of life. Dive bars are an American tradition, where long-lasting memories are created.

The 2nd Friday in April will forever be known as National Dive Bar Day, and in honor of this very special day, reporter Extreme Jose from Evening’s 5 Star Dive Bars share his 3 top picks.

Darrell's Tavern

It's a classic and popular a retro 70's oasis dive bar in Shoreline just north of Seattle, carpet on the walls, classic decor and Jestsons-era lighting are the perfect backdrop for cheap drinks and entertainment.

This must stop dive bar features cocktails, cold beer, pool, pinball, live entertainment & more!

Live music is common at Darrell’s!

Address: 18041 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133

Bethel Saloon

Popular biker bar in Port Orchard that is serving cocktails, beers and wine 365 days a year, located in the Bethel District of Port Orchard, is full of history. The tavern was added in 1933 after Prohibition and sometime during the 1940s, it was converted to a bar and has remained so ever since.

The first thing you will notice as you walk in is that the parking lot is full motorcycles from regulars and the unique skeleton riding a motorcycle on the roof.

Once inside the building definitely has a great old feel, with uneven wood floors and an old wood burning stove.

Two pool tables, dartboards, live music, and plenty of motorcycle memorabilia helps make this unique venue a classic old-school American bar.

Address: 3840 Bethel Rd SE, Port Orchard, WA 98366

The Brick Saloon

Established in 1889, the legendary Brick Saloon self-dubbed “Washington’s oldest continuously operating bar.

Their 100 year old bar showcases an original 23’ running water spittoon, a basement jail cell, colorful coal mining history, tasty pub fare, and live music every Friday and Saturday night, The Brick is sure to be your favorite roadhouse stop!