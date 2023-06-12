Alaska Airlines adds Honolulu nonstop flight from Everett's Paine Field

The route will be the longest flight out of Paine Field offered by Alaska.

SEATTLE — Western Washington residents looking to make a trip to Hawaii for the holidays will have another departure airport option, courtesy of Alaska Airlines.

The Seattle-based airline will begin offering a direct flight from Everett's Paine Field to Honolulu on Nov. 17. The route will run daily and year-round, and Paine Field will become the eighth airport Alaska flies directly to Hawaii from.

"If there's one place our guests told us again and again that they wanted to fly to from Seattle's northern airport, it's beautiful Hawaii. We've been eager to make it happen," said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines. "We've proudly served the Hawaiian Islands for more than 15 years. This new route adds Seattle/Everett to our list of West Coast gateways to Honolulu. We'll be ready to say aloha to our guests on this new flight this fall."

The initial Thanksgiving/winter holiday schedule for the route, from Nov. 17-Jan. 7, 2024 will be a flight taking off from Paine Field at 9:10 a.m. PST and land in Honolulu at 1:38 p.m. HST. The return flights will depart at 11:25 p.m. HST and land in Everett at 7:10 a.m. PST.

Honolulu will join nine other current destinations offered from Paine Field by Alaska: Anchorage, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Orange County, Palm Springs, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco and Tucson. The Palm Springs and Tucson routes are seasonal.