One dead after head-on crash along I-90 near Preston

All but one westbound lane will likely remain closed until later Monday afternoon or evening as crews investigate and clean up the scene.

PRESTON, Wash. — One person died in a head-on crash on westbound Interstate 90 near Preston Monday afternoon.

All but one lane will remain closed until later in the afternoon or early evening, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

A vehicle traveling eastbound crossed the median just west of State Route 18 and hit a vehicle traveling westbound head on, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median died at the scene, according to state patrol.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is advising people to delay their trip if heading west.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.