Two Washington State Patrol cars were involved in two separate crashes on Interstate 5 Friday morning.

The first collision happened on northbound I-5 near the Capitol Boulevard exit in Olympia. A vehicle struck a patrol car while the trooper was on a traffic stop. The trooper was not hurt, according to Trooper Johnna Batiste.

The right two lanes of I-5 are blocked near Capitol Boulevard while troopers investigate the crash.

Detectives used an unmanned aerial vehicle to create an 3D map of the scene, which will help clear the scene faster, according to Batiste.

Detectives are on scene using some of our newest technology. This Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) was able to create a 3D map of this scene in 8 minutes and 34 seconds. Helping us clear the roadways quicker and keep everyone safer. pic.twitter.com/xxDR1oqC9L — Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) October 5, 2018

The second collision happened on northbound I-5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord when a trooper was rear-ended in stop and go traffic. There were no injuries in that crash, according to Batiste.

Batiste urged drivers to pay attention and slow down on highways, especially with the rain.

© 2018 KING