Both directions of SR 520 will be closed across Lake Washington this weekend

SEATTLE — State Route 520 (SR 520) will be closed across Lake Washington for the weekend.

The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said in a release the 54-hour closure will start at 11 p.m. on Friday. At that time both directions of SR 520, all associated ramps between Interstate 5 in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill and the SR 520 Trail will be closed. The closures will end at 5 a.m. on Monday.

WSDOT advises travelers to take Interstate 90 as an alternate route to cross Lake Washington during this weekend's construction.

Contractor crews will place 30 support beams over the highway for a future pedestrian and bicycle bridge, WSDOT said in a release. WSDOT said the 72-foot wide bike and pedestrian bridge will be the first of its kind in Seattle. Once complete, the 14-foot path will function as a new non-motorized option to cross over SR 520. The new facility is expected to be done by the end of this year, according to WSDOT.

Seven support beams will be added for new HOV ramps that will lead to a new 3-acre lid under construction in Seattle's Montlake neighborhood as well.