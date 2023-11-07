Full EB overnight closure of I-90 between Seattle, Mercer Island on July 14

The eastbound lanes will be fully closed to traffic from 11:59 p.m. on July 14 to 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 15.

SEATTLE — One of the most trafficked stretches eastbound of Interstate 90 will be closed overnight on Friday as tunnel maintenance crews work on repairs, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said Tuesday.

Eastbound I-90 from Seattle to Mercer Island will fully close to all traffic at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 14 until 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 15. The closure will be from the Rainier Beach South exit to the Mercer Island Lid Tunnel.

During the closure, State Route 520 eastbound will also be reduced to one lane between Interstate 5 and 92nd Avenue Northeast for work. Drivers headed east on the SR 520 from I-5 will not be able to exit at Montlake Boulevard, and will be required to pay the SR 520 Bridge Toll if they continue on the route.

Beginning at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, the southbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound I-90 will close. The northbound I-5 off-ramp to EB I-90 and the Edgar Martinez Drive South ramp to EB I-90 will remain open, and all traffic must exit at Rainier Avenue South.

WSDOT says the work includes checking fire suppression nozzles, fire extinguishers and emergency phones. Crews will also be cleaning fire zone letters, jet fans, draining and piping.

