Multiple brush fires forcing closures on northbound HWY 101 near Shelton

Multiple brush fires have started along northbound I-5 and Highway 101 Wednesday afternoon.

Crews are working to contain multiple brush fires burning along northbound I-5 and HWY 101 between Tumwater and Shelton Wednesday afternoon.

There were 12 brush fires that started since 3:10 p.m., according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer. The fires were burning along northbound I-5 near the Scatter Creek Rest area and Trosper Road SW. Those fires have been mostly contained as of 4:20 p.m., Reyer said.

Since those fires, three additional fires broke out on northbound HWY 101 between Black Lake Boulevard SW and Steamboat Island Road.

The Mason County Sheriff's Office said they are also responding to multiple fires on northbound HWY 101 between the Taylor Station Restaurant on SE Lynch Road and Shelton Matlock Road.

Those fires have temporarily closed the northbound lanes of HWY 101 near Shelton. Drivers are being directed to turn around.

Reyer said it "appears" the fires could have been intentionally set. Witnesses described a black or blue "box truck style" SUV that troopers are currently looking for in connection with these brush fires.

No license plate information was available.

Drivers should expect delays in that area as firefighters work to put out the fires.