SR 520, I-5 work to cause headaches for Seattle drivers this weekend. Here's why

SEATTLE — Travelers heading across Lake Washington and south on Interstate 5 this weekend will need to plan and consider alternative routes, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

State Route 520 over Lake Washington will be fully closed and Revive I-5 work will close Interstate 90 on and off ramps this weekend. Here's what you need to know.

SR 520

WSDOT crews will close SR 520 from I-5 to the eastside of Lake Washington beginning at 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

The WSDOT said the closures will take place in the following order:

9 p.m.

Westbound SR 520 off-ramp to Roanoke Avenue

11 p.m.

Eastbound SR 520 between I-5 in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill

Westbound SR 520 between 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill and I-5 in Seattle

All other SR 520 on- and off-ramps

WSDOT crews will place 28 bridge girders over the bridge during the closure as part of the $455 million SR 520 Montlake Project, which is expected to be completed next year.

The SR 520 Trail across the lake will remain open.

The WSDOT is also using the weekend closure to kick off its 55-day around-the-clock closure of the westbound SR 520 exit to Roanoke Street as part of the $68 million SR 520/I-5 Express Lanes Connection Project. The off-ramp is expected to reopen Thursday, September 1.

The project will add a reversible HOV connection between SR 520 and the I-5 express lanes, along with a reversible ramp at the I-5/Mercer Street interchange, to better suit Seattle's population boom in South Lake Union.

The 55-day closure will be used to construct a retaining wall for the future, reversible HOV ramp between SR 520 and I-5 express lanes.

During the 55-day closure, the WSDOT recommends travelers use alternate exits including the westbound SR 520 off-ramp to Montlake Boulevard, or the westbound SR 520 ramp to northbound I-5, then exit 169 for Northeast 45th Street. Travelers can also use southbound I-5 exit 168A to Boylston Avenue East, according to the WSDOT.

The project is expected to be completed in summer 2024.

🗣️ICYMI: The 55-day closure of the westbound SR 520 off-ramp to Roanoke St begins this Friday, July 8! This work is part of the SR 520/I-5 Express Lanes Connection Project. Be sure to know what alternative routes to use! Full details: https://t.co/f0kexfpbPo pic.twitter.com/mU8AYd59I6 — SR 520 (@wsdot_520) July 6, 2022

Revive I-5

Multiple southbound I-5 lanes south of the I-90 interchange will be closed this weekend as crews continue Revive I-5 work.

Lane reductions will take place between the southbound I-5 off-ramp to I-90 and S. Forest Street.

The eastbound and westbound I-90 ramps to southbound I-5 will be closed, except for two hours after stadium events, according to WSDOT.

The express lanes will only open northbound Saturday and Sunday.

The closures will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and will last until 5 a.m. Monday.