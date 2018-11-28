The North Cascades Highway on State Route 20 will close for the winter at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 28.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the North Cascades Highway gates will close at milepost 134 near Diablo and milepost 171 near Mazama.

The 37-mile section will remain closed until 2019 when the snow stops falling, and it is safe for crews to plow the road.

The road will be closed to regular vehicles, but snowshoers, cross-country skiers, fat-tire bikers, and snowmobilers can still access the area throughout the winter. Parking will be available near the closed gates.

WSDOT says the gate closures will expand on both ends of the North Cascades Highway once there is significant snowfall later this winter.

Click here for more information.

© 2018 KING