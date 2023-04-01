Transient orca frees itself after more than 7 hours of being entangled in a crab pot

The orca, T65A5, was spotted in the Saratoga Passage on Wednesday entangled in a crab pot.

SEATTLE — A transient orca was able to free itself from a crab pot on Wednesday after more than seven hours.

Reports came in around 10 a.m. of an orca that appeared to be entangled in a crab pot near Saratoga Passage between Whidbey and Camano islands, according to NOAA Fisheries West Coast.

A commercial tugboat stayed in the area to monitor the whale -- later identified as T65A5 -- as multiple agencies responded.

The U.S. Coast Guard launched a drone to try and assess the whale's situation. Local tour operators from the Pacific Whale Watch Association helped monitor the orca throughout the day. Responders from NOAA, Cascadia Research Collective and Sealife Response reviewed aerial footage to determine the best way to free the transient orca.

However, human intervention ended up being unnecessary. Around 5 p.m., more than seven hours after the entangled whale was spotted, T65A5 swam closer to shore, which created slack in the lines and allowed the orca to swim free.

This is not the first time T65A5, also known as Indy/Elsie, was reportedly in a tough situation. Last year, the orcas were trapped in a lagoon near Port Angeles for several hours before swimming free when the tide rose.

In 2022, NOAA confirmed 30 whales entangled off the West Coast of the U.S. or in gear from West Coast commercial fishing operations. One of those was a transient orca.

Since 2014, the number of entangled whales has increased, with the highest number coming in 2015 and 2016 when more than 50 were confirmed each year. Humpbacks are most commonly entangled, according to NOAA.

NOAA has a program that helps respond to reports of entangled whales but relies on reports to ensure a response. If you encounter an entangled whale, you can contact the West Coast Large Whale Entanglement Response network via a 24/7 regional hotline: 1-877-SOS-WHALE or contact the U.S. Coast Guard on VHF CH-16.