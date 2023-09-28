Federal government seeking public input on reintroducing grizzly bears to the North Cascades

The move is to increase the endangered population in the Washington ecosystem, but not everyone is on board.

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — The federal government is seeking public opinion on whether grizzly bears should be restored to the North Cascades ecosystem.

“We are looking for the public’s help in selecting the best path forward as we evaluate grizzly bear recovery on these federal lands,” Don Striker, superintendent of North Cascades National Park, said in a statement.

The public input is being collected by the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. The input is for a draft Environmental Impact Statement that evaluates the options available for the restoration of grizzly bears.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is also separately inviting public comment on designating grizzlies in the area as an experimental population under section 10(j) of the Endangered Species Act. This would allow communities and land managers flexibility in managing the bears. This would include the relocation, removal, or deterrence of animals involved in conflict.

“If this part of our natural heritage is restored, it should be done in a way that ensures communities, property, and the animals can all coexist peacefully. A 10(j) experimental designation could provide the tools to do that,” said Hugh Morrison, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service regional director in a statement.

Grizzly bears have existed in the North Cascades Ecosystem for thousands of years, according to the NPS. However, in the 1800s, they were hunted and most of the population was killed by 1860. This, coupled with habitat loss, led to the now state-designated endangered listing of the grizzly bear. From around 2005 to 2015, only two grizzly bears were identified in the North Cascades ecosystem in British Columbia. The last time a grizzly bear was confirmed in U.S. territory of the North Cascades ecosystem was in 1996.

However, there is opposition to the introduction of grizzly bears.

In a statement, Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) voiced his dissent to the plan and called for the process to be ended immediately, "time and again, our communities have spoken to express staunch opposition to the introduction of these apex predators, which would be detrimental to our families, wildlife, and livestock alike. The introduction of grizzlies has also been deemed illegal by the Washington state legislature since 1995".

His opposition began in March 2017, when he wrote to then North Cascades National Park Service Superintendent Karen Taylor-Goodrich. He cited an insufficient amount of community input and advocated for states and local authorities to manage the grizzly bear population instead.