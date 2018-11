Some Amazon customers had their names and emails “inadvertently disclosed” by the tech giant’s website due to a “technical error.”

Amazon notified the customers affected Wednesday morning, and several people posted the message on social media. Amazon confirmed the error and said it was not a data breach of any of the company’s system.

Amazon issued the following statement about the situation: “We have fixed the issue and informed customers who may have been impacted.”

