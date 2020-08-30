Stewart scores 21, Storm stay atop WNBA standings

Breanna Stewart had 21 points and eight rebounds, Natasha Howard added 17 points and 15 rebounds, and the Storm beat the Sky 88-74 to clinch a playoff spot.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 21 points and eight rebounds, Natasha Howard added 17 points and 15 rebounds, and the Seattle Storm beat the shorthanded Chicago Sky 88-74 to stay atop the WNBA standings.

🎥 ICYMI: Check out our full-game highlights from our playoff-clinching win vs the @chicagosky 🎥#StrongerThanEver pic.twitter.com/C662mSuhE3 — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) August 29, 2020

Jewell Loyd added 12 points for Seattle, which became the second team to clinch a playoff spot. Alysha Clark and Ezi Magbegor each scored 11 points.

Kahleah Copper scored 19 points for Chicago and Allie Quigley added 11.

Chicago was without Diamond DeShields and Azura Stevens after both players left the WNBA bubble.