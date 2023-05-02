Seattle Storm move preseason game to accommodate Kraken-Stars playoff series

The Storm had been set to take on the Phoenix Mercury on May 9, but that's the day the Kraken and Stars will face off in Game 4 of their playoff series in Seattle.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm announced Tuesday that their preseason game against the Phoenix Mercury is moving due to the NHL playoffs.

The team had hinted at the possibility after the Seattle Kraken won their first-round series against the Colorado Avalanche, but made it official, saying the game was moving to Monday, May 8. The Seattle Kraken will host the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, May 9 in Game 4.

The announcement comes after the NHL released a playoff schedule that put the two Seattle teams' games on the same day.

Both Seattle teams use Climate Pledge for their home court/ice.

Originally the Storm was scheduled to take on the Mercury on Tuesday, but will now tip off at 7 p.m. on Monday, while the puck will drop for the Kraken and Stars on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

The Storm will open the season with a much different line-up than fans are accustomed to, after Sue Bird's retirement and Breanna Stewart's move to New York. Veteran guard Jewell Loyd, Ezi Magbegor and Mercedes Russell are the team's returning players.

Britney Griner will take the court for Phoenix following her December release from a 10-month detainment in Russia.

Turning Climate Pledge around; a big sports week in Seattle

A number of events will make for a busy few days for Climate Pledge Arena. The arena will host a Rauw Alejandro concert on Saturday night, a Kraken-Stars match on Sunday, the Storm-Mercury game on Monday, and another hockey match Tuesday.

When the arena had a similar turnaround from concert to NHL playoff game in the first round against Colorado, Climate Pledge officials said a team of 20-30 people would work to transform the floor back to ice on top of an estimated 8-hour arena cleaning effort.

