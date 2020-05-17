Walt Harris loses 1st UFC fight since stepdaughter's death

Walt Harris lost his first UFC fight since the death of his stepdaughter. Alistair Overeem stopped Harris in the second round of UFC's Fight Night main event.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Walt Harris lost his first UFC fight since the death of his stepdaughter. Alistair Overeem stopped Harris in the second round of UFC's Fight Night main event Saturday.

The heavyweight bout ended what was an emotional return for the fighter known as The Big Ticket.

Harris was a slight favorite and the sentimental choice as he entered the octagon for the first time since his 19-year-old daughter Aniah Blanchard was killed in Alabama.

It appeared Harris would notch his 14th career knockout when he dropped Overeem in the opening round.