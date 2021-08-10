Sounders beat Tigres 3-0

Sounders move on the Leagues Cup semifinals

SEATTLE - The Sounders beat Liga MX’s Tigres 3-0 on Tuesday night at Lumen Field in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup.

Raul Ruidiaz scored the first goal of the match on a penalty kick in the 24th minute after Cristian Roldan was taken down in the 18-yard box. Rui's goal was his 12th of the season in all competitions.

Fredy Montero added to the Sounders’ lead in the 64th minute when he tapped home a Roldan header from Joao Paulo's corner kick.

Nicolas Lodeiro subbed in in the 65th minute and scored five minutes later on a 30-yard curler that found the back of the net.

Tonight was a fun one. ✨ #SEAvTIG Match Highlights ⬇ pic.twitter.com/kuPUwZ4myQ — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) August 11, 2021