Sounders beat Tigres 3-0

SEATTLE - The Sounders beat Liga MX’s Tigres 3-0 on Tuesday night at Lumen Field in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup.
Raul Ruidiaz scored the first goal of the match on a penalty kick in the 24th minute after Cristian Roldan was taken down in the 18-yard box. Rui's goal was his 12th of the season in all competitions.
Fredy Montero added to the Sounders’ lead in the 64th minute when he tapped home a Roldan header from Joao Paulo's corner kick.
Nicolas Lodeiro subbed in in the 65th minute and scored five minutes later on a 30-yard curler that found the back of the net.
The Sounders will now take on the winner of Orlando City SC and Santos Laguna in the Leagues Cup semifinal in September.