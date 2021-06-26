Sounders unbeaten streak at 11 after 2-2 draw with Whitecaps

Jimmy Medranda scored his first goal in three years, and the Sounders extended their unbeaten streak to 11 matches with a 2-2 draw against the Whitecaps.

SEATTLE (AP) — Jimmy Medranda scored his first goal in three years midway through the second half, and the Seattle Sounders extended their unbeaten streak to 11 matches with a 2-2 draw against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Sounders (7-0-4) moved within a game of the MLS record for the longest season-opening unbeaten streak held by the Los Angeles Galaxy (1996, 2010), Kansas City (2000) and Real Salt Lake (2014).

Medranda and Raul Ruidiaz scored for Seattle on a night with record temperatures in the area hit triple digits.