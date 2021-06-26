x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sounders FC

Sounders unbeaten streak at 11 after 2-2 draw with Whitecaps

Jimmy Medranda scored his first goal in three years, and the Sounders extended their unbeaten streak to 11 matches with a 2-2 draw against the Whitecaps.
Credit: AP
Vancouver Whitecaps attacker Lucas Cavallini, right, slides a shot past Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland, left, and defender Shane O'Neill during an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)

SEATTLE (AP) — Jimmy Medranda scored his first goal in three years midway through the second half, and the Seattle Sounders extended their unbeaten streak to 11 matches with a 2-2 draw against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Sounders (7-0-4) moved within a game of the MLS record for the longest season-opening unbeaten streak held by the Los Angeles Galaxy (1996, 2010), Kansas City (2000) and Real Salt Lake (2014). 

Medranda and Raul Ruidiaz scored for Seattle on a night with record temperatures in the area hit triple digits. 

Cristian Dájome scored in the opening moments of the second half off an error from Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland and Lucas Cavallini gave Vancouver the lead six minutes later.