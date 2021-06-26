Sounders unbeaten streak at 11 after 2-2 draw with Whitecaps

SEATTLE (AP) — Jimmy Medranda scored his first goal in three years midway through the second half, and the Seattle Sounders extended their unbeaten streak to 11 matches with a 2-2 draw against the Vancouver Whitecaps.
The Sounders (7-0-4) moved within a game of the MLS record for the longest season-opening unbeaten streak held by the Los Angeles Galaxy (1996, 2010), Kansas City (2000) and Real Salt Lake (2014).
Medranda and Raul Ruidiaz scored for Seattle on a night with record temperatures in the area hit triple digits.
Cristian Dájome scored in the opening moments of the second half off an error from Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland and Lucas Cavallini gave Vancouver the lead six minutes later.