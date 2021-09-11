Seattle wins 1-0, extends lead atop Western Conference

João Paulo scored his second goal of the season and the Seattle Sounders beat Minnesota United 1-0 to extend their lead atop the Western Conference.

Seattle snapped a four-game winless stretch at home.

It was the first time in the club's history to earn just one point in any four-match home run.

João Paulo Forever 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/OQCmGcX4ZN — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) September 12, 2021

Minnesota had its four-game road undefeated streak end.