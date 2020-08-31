Morris scores twice, Sounders return home and top LAFC 3-1

Jordan Morris scored two goals less than a minute apart early in the second half, and Seattle rolled past LAFC 3-1 in the Sounders first home match in 5½ months.

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Morris scored two goals less than a minute apart early in the second half, and Seattle rolled past Los Angeles FC 3-1 in the Sounders first home match in 5½ months.

Ohhhhhhh we're gonna enjoy this one. 🍿#SEAvLAFC Highlights 👇 pic.twitter.com/f3atKEqhyF — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) August 31, 2020

Playing in an eerily empty CenturyLink Field, Morris scored 59 seconds apart in the opening moments of the second half as Seattle gained a bit of revenge after LAFC's 4-1 thumping of the Sounders during the MLS is Back tournament in Florida.