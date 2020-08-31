Morris scores twice, Sounders return home and top LAFC 3-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Morris scored two goals less than a minute apart early in the second half, and Seattle rolled past Los Angeles FC 3-1 in the Sounders first home match in 5½ months.
Playing in an eerily empty CenturyLink Field, Morris scored 59 seconds apart in the opening moments of the second half as Seattle gained a bit of revenge after LAFC's 4-1 thumping of the Sounders during the MLS is Back tournament in Florida.
Raúl Ruidíaz scored in the first half for Seattle. Diego Rossi scored in the 60th minute but LAFC dropped its second straight following the restart to the MLS season.