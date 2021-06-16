x
Press, Williams score in US women's 2-0 victory over Nigeria

Christen Press scored late in the first half, Lynn Williams added a goal in the final moments and the U.S. women's national team defeated Nigeria, 2-0.
United States forward Christen Press (23) during their 2021 WNT Summer Series match against Jamaica Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Christen Press scored late in the first half, Lynn Williams added a goal in the final moments and the U.S. women's national team wrapped up its Summer Series with a 2-0 victory over Nigeria on Wednesday night in the last match before settling on a lineup for the Olympics. 

The U.S  swept to three shutout victories in the series for the world's No. 1-ranked squad heading to Tokyo in July. 

Press scored with a left footed strike just before halftime. 

Williams came on in the 88th minutes and Williams scored in a late breakaway moments later on an assist from Press.