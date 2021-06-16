Press, Williams score in US women's 2-0 victory over Nigeria

Christen Press scored late in the first half, Lynn Williams added a goal in the final moments and the U.S. women's national team defeated Nigeria, 2-0.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Christen Press scored late in the first half, Lynn Williams added a goal in the final moments and the U.S. women's national team wrapped up its Summer Series with a 2-0 victory over Nigeria on Wednesday night in the last match before settling on a lineup for the Olympics.

The U.S swept to three shutout victories in the series for the world's No. 1-ranked squad heading to Tokyo in July.

Press scored with a left footed strike just before halftime.