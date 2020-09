A NWSL game between the Portland Thorns and the OL Reign has been postponed again until the end of the month because of poor air quality caused by wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A National Women's Soccer League game between the Portland Thorns and the OL Reign has been postponed again until the end of the month because of poor air quality caused by wildfires.

Tomorrow's match between @ThornsFC and @OLReign has been postponed due to air quality concerns in the area.



Game is now rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on @Twitch: https://t.co/BEKdhLuxxE#NWSLFallSeries pic.twitter.com/WouJ0zaFWa — NWSL (@NWSL) September 14, 2020

The game in Portland had already been moved from Saturday to Tuesday because of smoke from the wildfires that have been raging across the West.