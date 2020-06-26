NWSL takes field first as other pro leagues chart futures

The NWSL opens its Challenge Cup tournament Saturday and the pressure is on as it becomes the first pro sports league to play in the U.S. amid the pandemic.

The National Women's Soccer League opens its Challenge Cup tournament Saturday and the pressure is on as it becomes the first professional team sports league to play in the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The league was preparing to enter its eighth season when it was shut down on March 12 and now the teams have descended on Utah for the month-long World Cup-style tournament.

The OL Reign's first game is on Tuesday at 7pm. They'll face Sky Blue in their first match of the qualification round.

Eight of the league's teams are sequestered in facilities used by the the Utah Royals and Major League Soccer's Real Salt Lake.