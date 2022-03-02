From teammates to rivals: Sister coaches square off in King County basketball game

Sisters Cait Carr and Aly Lacey used to play on the same team for their dad, Chris. But in January, the three family members found themselves facing off.

KENT, Wash. — Chris Carr was in familiar territory last month when the Auburn Mountainview girls visited Kentlake, but his assistant coaching role for the Lions felt a bit unfamiliar.

"I told someone the other day, it's been (since) 1992 that I was an assistant coach," Carr said. "It's been hard for me."

Before retiring in 2013, Chris spent more than a decade of his life as head coach for both Kentlake (2001-2005) and Auburn Mountainview (2005-2013).

"It's been hard to learn that's not my job anymore," Chris said. "That's her job."

Cait Carr is Chris' 28-year-old daughter and this season, his new boss.

"She's had to turn around a couple of times and say 'Sit down!'," Chris Carr said.

Cait and her younger sister, Aly (Carr) Lacey, learned the game as kids at Kentlake before playing for their dad in high school at Auburn Mountainview.

"We loved the way we grew up, gym rats in the gym," Lacey said. "I mean, we grew up around the game."

On this night, the Carr family returned to their old stomping grounds in Kentlake for another family game. But this time, it was a showdown.

"It's just so strange at how it all kind of unfolded," Chris Carr said.

While Cait is the woman in charge for Auburn Mountainview, Aly is the head coach on Kentlake's sideline.

Their mom, Marla Carr, resorted to cheering for both teams. Decked out in a shirt with the logos from both schools and the words "House Divided," she said she never expected this moment to happen.

"I always knew they would coach, somewhere, somehow. But I never thought that they would be coaching against each other," said Marla.

Aly's Falcons came out of the gate strong. But Cait and Chris' Lions took control and pulled away to win, 51-35 and earn bragging rights for the duo until next season.

"Thanksgiving is going to be rough for Aly," Chris said with a laugh.

Even though the younger sister said she knew what was coming.

"Your kids were scrappy. They play great man-to-man defense," Aly joked to Cait. "And I knew you were coming out in that."

But this night was about more than the final score.

"Of course, you want to win but you always have those friendships afterward," Marla said after the game.