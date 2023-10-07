Mariners end MLB first half on high note with series win over Astros

Seattle won seven out of their last nine, all against teams who are above .500 including taking three of four from the Houston Astros.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners finished their first half on a high note, winning three out of four against the defending World Championship Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

It’s been a disappointing 2023 season for the Mariners, who made it to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2001. They started off slow and at one point were 10 games behind the first-place Texas Rangers in the AL West standings. But, they’ve had a strong July, losing only two games out of nine and winning every series they’ve played, including a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays from Jun 30 - Jul 2.

On Monday’s Locked On Mariners' podcast episode, co-hosts Ty Dane Gonzalez and Cody Patnode discussed Seattle’s recent surge.

“We said if they went 4-3, that’s a really good road trip," Patnode said. "They went 5-2. I’m pretty happy with where the ballclub is right now.”

The Mariners outscored Houston 21-6 in the four-game set, and while they were facing a non-stacked Astros lineup, their pitching was still good considering they were in Houston. No matter who is in the lineup, pitching in that environment is not easy.

Sunday’s starter and winner, Logan Gilbert, was named American League Player of the Week. He went 2-0 with a 0.56 ERA, including a complete game shutout against the San Francisco Giants on July 4.

Against the Astros, Gilbert lasted seven innings, gave up one run on three hits, didn’t walk a batter, and struck out seven.

"I always have high expectations and standards and want to help the team, especially when we were going through a little rough stretch,” Gilbert said after the game on Sunday. "It seems like everybody is playing well, the whole team right now. I’m just trying to step up and do my part when it’s my day.”

Thanks to their strong road trip, the Mariners finished the first half one game above .500, and they’re only six games behind the first place Texas Rangers, who sputtered toward the end of the first half.

Will the All-Star break ruin the Mariners' momentum? We’ll find out on Friday when they start their second half against the Detroit Tigers.

BE SURE to listen and subscribe to Locked on Mariners wherever you find your podcasts!