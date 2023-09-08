Raleigh hits go-ahead homer, Hancock shines in MLB debut as Mariners beat Padres 6-1

Hancock allowed just one run in five innings

SEATTLE — Cal Raleigh put the Mariners ahead with a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, Emerson Hancock allowed just two hits in his major league debut and the Seattle Mariners beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 on Wednesday night for their seventh straight win.

Raleigh’s 450-foot homer came against Padres reliever Steven Wilson (1-1), and started a five-run inning for the Mariners. Ty France drove in another run in the inning with an RBI double, and later scored on a bloop single by Cade Marlowe.

Hancock allowed just one run in five innings, combining with five relievers on a four-hitter.

Ha-Seong Kim walked to lead off the game against Hancock, stole second and third, and scored on a soft grounder by Juan Soto. Kim also singled in the third to extend his career-best hitting streak to 15 games.

Seattle tied it 1-1 in the third inning, when J.P. Crawford drove in Marlowe on a sacrifice fly to right field against Yu Darvish, who allowed one unearned run on six hits over six innings.

Pinch-hitter Dylan Moore also drove in a run in the eighth for Seattle with a single against Tom Cosgrove.

Matt Brash (8-3) pitched a scoreless eighth inning to pick up the win, and Isaiah Campbell got the last three outs.

ROSTER MOVE

The Mariners recalled Hancock from Double-A Arkansas on Wednesday, optioned RHP Devin Sweet to Triple-A Tacoma, and designated LHP Zach Muckenhirn for assignment.

Hancock, Seattle’s first round pick in the 2020 MLB draft, is the Mariners' top pitching prospect.

UP NEXT

Padres: Blake Snell (8-8, 2.61 ERA) will pitch Friday at Arizona. Snell is 4-1 with a 1.22 ERA over his past seven starts, and has allowed four hits or fewer in each of his past three outings.