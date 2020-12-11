Pac-12's morning starts have some fans, some critics

There was a lot of talk before the kickoff of the Pac-12 season about early morning starts for football games.

There was a lot of talk before the kickoff of the Pac-12 season about early morning starts for football games.

Some was positive, some negative.

But as it turns out, just one game through the conference's first three weeks has been scheduled for a morning start and that was USC's come-from-behind win over Arizona State on the league's opening weekend.

It kicked off at 9 a.m. Pacific.

The league's earliest start this weekend is 12:30 p.m. local time.