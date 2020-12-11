x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Sports

Pac-12's morning starts have some fans, some critics

There was a lot of talk before the kickoff of the Pac-12 season about early morning starts for football games.
Credit: AP
USC Trojans defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 28-27v during a NCAA football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 7, 2020. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)

There was a lot of talk before the kickoff of the Pac-12 season about early morning starts for football games.

Some was positive, some negative. 

But as it turns out, just one game through the conference's first three weeks has been scheduled for a morning start and that was USC's come-from-behind win over Arizona State on the league's opening weekend. 

It kicked off at 9 a.m. Pacific. 

The league's earliest start this weekend is 12:30 p.m. local time. 

The Pac-12 After Dark games are more prevalent, with three set to start at 7:30 p.m. or later this weekend.