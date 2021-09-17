Shove off to Seattle's Boats Afloat Show this weekend

It's the largest floating boat show on the west coast. #k5evening

SEATTLE — It’s a tradition boating fans have been enjoying for more than four decades. Seattle’s Boats Afloat Show has become a huge event ever since it began back in 1978. Since then, it's become the west coast's largest floating boat show.



If you're looking for a boat this is the place to be. There are new and used boats from sport to cabin cruisers and everything in between from 20 to 90 feet. There are also breathtaking speed boats, dreamy yachts, and mesmerizing sailboats. 120+ boats in all for you to check out.

You can buy tickets online in advance for the event. King County has issued an outdoor mask mandate in addition to the indoor one that was already in place. Masks will be required to be worn throughout the show. They will provide disposable masks if you do not have one. The show runs now through Sunday on the south end of Lake Union.