Lillard, Johnson, LaVine lead US to 83-76 exhibition win over Spain

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 19 points and Keldon Johnson added 15 to help the U.S. beat Spain 83-76 in the final pre-Olympic game for both teams.

Johnson was added to the team two days earlier after Bradley Beal tested positive for the coronavirus and Kevin Love withdrew because of a calf injury.

Bothell's Zach LaVine scored 13 points in 22 minutes. He had a few highlight dunks in the game.

The U.S. also added JaVale McGee, who didn't play.

This was the U.S. team's fourth exhibition in eight days in Las Vegas.

The Americans were supposed to have a fifth against Australia on Friday, but that was canceled out of an abundance of caution because of the coronavirus issues the Americans were dealing with.