Former Bothell basketball star helps Team USA win gold at Tokyo Olympics

The U.S. Men's Olympic Basketball Team beat out France 87-82 in Tokyo to win their fourth Olympic gold medal.

TOKYO, Japan — A former Bothell High School basketball star helped Team USA win gold in the men’s basketball final at the Tokyo Olympics.

It was a close game between Team USA and France in Tokyo, but ultimately the USA beat out France 87-82 to win Olympic gold. France took home the silver medal.

This was the fourth Olympic gold medal for Team USA in the men’s basketball tournament.

Zach LaVine, who was born in Renton, helped Team USA win gold.

LaVine was a three-year varsity basketball letter winner at Bothell High School and was named the 2013 A.P. Washington state player of the year as a senior, after averaging 28.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists a game.