x
OL Reign Clinches Challenge Cup Semifinal Spot with Win Over San Diego

OL Reign earned its sixth consecutive clean sheet in Challenge Cup play, dating back to the semifinals of the 2022 tournament
Credit: nwsl

SEATTLE —   OL Reign clinched a spot in the 2023 UKG NWSL Challenge Cup semifinals with a 1-0 win over San Diego. Forward Bethany Balcer’s second half penalty kick made the difference for the Reign.

In the 69th minute, Ryanne Brown drew a penalty kick after being fouled just inside the 18-yard box. Balcer stepped up to take the kick and confidently converted to the upper right of the net.

The referee added a minimum of six minutes of stoppage time as the clock ran out and the Reign coolly saw the game through, taking all three points from the match, as well as clinching the top spot in the West division of the Challenge Cup and earning a spot in the Challenge Cup semifinal.

