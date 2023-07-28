OL Reign Clinches Challenge Cup Semifinal Spot with Win Over San Diego

In the 69th minute, Ryanne Brown drew a penalty kick after being fouled just inside the 18-yard box. Balcer stepped up to take the kick and confidently converted to the upper right of the net.

The referee added a minimum of six minutes of stoppage time as the clock ran out and the Reign coolly saw the game through, taking all three points from the match, as well as clinching the top spot in the West division of the Challenge Cup and earning a spot in the Challenge Cup semifinal.