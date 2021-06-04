x
Ohtani fans 10 in 2nd victory, Angels hold off Mariners 3-2

Crawford drives in both Mariners' runs
Los Angeles Angels' Justin Upton (10) celebrates with Shohei Ohtani (17) after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Friday, June 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. David Fletcher also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pitched six innings of four-hit ball with a season high-tying 10 strikeouts, and José Rojas hit the go-ahead homer in the Los Angeles Angels’ 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners. 

Justin Upton hit a two-run homer for the Angels, and closer Raisel Iglesias escaped a bases-loaded, nobody-out jam in the eighth inning before finishing off the second win of the season for Ohtani, the Halos’ two-way star. 

J.P. Crawford hit a leadoff homer and drove in both runs for the Mariners, who lost to the Angels for only the second time in five meetings this season.