Vancouver looks to break home losing streak in game against Seattle

The teams play Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Canucks won 5-4 in the last meeting.

Seattle Kraken (17-10-3, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (13-15-3, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Seattle Kraken looking to stop a three-game home skid.

Vancouver has a 13-15-3 record overall and a 7-2-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Canucks are 13-3-3 in games they score three or more goals.

Seattle has a 7-2-1 record in Pacific Division play and a 17-10-3 record overall. The Kraken have a 9-3-1 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson has 13 goals and 21 assists for the Canucks. Ilya Mikheyev has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Jordan Eberle has eight goals and 17 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

Kraken: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Elias Pettersson: day to day (illness), Thatcher Demko: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tanner Pearson: out (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).