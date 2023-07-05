Kraken, Dallas Stars to face off for the first time in Seattle

The teams are 1-1 going into the third game of the series.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken and the Dallas Stars are in a 1-1 series tie in the second round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Stars won 4-2 in the previous matchup.

Seattle has gone 21-19-4 in home games and 46-28-8 overall. The Kraken have a +37 scoring differential, with 289 total goals scored and 252 conceded.

Dallas has a 27-12-5 record on the road and a 47-21-14 record overall. The Stars have a 26-8-7 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCann has 40 goals and 30 assists for the Kraken. Jaden Schwartz has scored four goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

Jason Robertson has scored 46 goals with 63 assists for the Stars. Miro Heiskanen has nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, four assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Stars: 7-1-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Jared McCann: out (undisclosed), Joonas Donskoi: out (concussion), John Hayden: out for season (lower body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).