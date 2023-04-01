Maple Leafs host the Kraken after Bunting's 2-goal game

The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Seattle Kraken after Michael Bunting's two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Maple Leafs' 6-5 shootout loss.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Seattle Kraken (19-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-8-6, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 4 p.m. Pacific

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Seattle Kraken after Michael Bunting scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 6-5 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Toronto has a 23-8-6 record overall and a 13-2-4 record in home games. The Maple Leafs have given up 94 goals while scoring 125 for a +31 scoring differential.

Seattle has gone 10-4-2 in road games and 19-12-4 overall. The Kraken are 5-6-3 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tavares has scored 15 goals with 19 assists for the Maple Leafs. Bunting has nine goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Matthew Beniers has 11 goals and 14 assists for the Kraken. Daniel Sprong has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Kraken: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Rasmus Sandin: out (neck), Nicholas Robertson: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Morgan Rielly: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).