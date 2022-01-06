x
Kraken lose Jaden Schwartz for 4 to 6 weeks with hand injury

The Seattle Kraken will be without forward Jaden Schwartz for at least a month due to a hand injury that will require surgery.
Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) and center Jaden Schwartz (17) react after a shot by defenseman Jeremy Lauzon, not seen, got past Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Martin Jones, right, but was later overturned on a call of goaltender interference after a challenge by Flyers interim coach Mike Yeo during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Seattle. The Flyers won 3-2 in overtime. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Schwartz has not played since being injured on Dec. 29 against Philadelphia. 

He was a scratch in Seattle’s next two games and the decision to have surgery was made with the Kraken on an extended break due to postponements. 

The team says Schwartz would miss four to six weeks. 

Schwartz has six goals and 14 assists in 29 games for Seattle. 

He is tied for the team lead in assists and second on the team in points.  

